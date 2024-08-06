RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan to open for public from Aug 16 to Sep 15
August 06, 2024  23:15
File image
The iconic Amrit Udyan inside the President's estate will be opened for the public from August 16 to September 15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday said. 

A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no. 35 (entry gate for the Udyan) will also be available for the convenience of the visitors, according to an official statement. 

Amrit Udyan is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres in the Rashtrapati Bhavan -- the office and residence of the President of India. 

Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely -- Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam. 

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 on August 14, the statement said. 

"The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024 from 10 am to 6 pm (the last entry will be at 5.15 pm)," the statement said. -- PTI
