Police raid 72 illicit liquor brewing units in Maha's Latur





The police registered 72 cases against 73 people at various police stations.





Equipment and chemicals of an estimated Rs 10,93,791 were destroyed in the simultaneous raids at 72 locations under the jurisdictions of various police stations in a single day, the official said. -- PTI

The police on Tuesday unearthed 72 illicit liquor brewing units in Latur district and destroyed equipment and chemicals used for production under a special drive, an official said.