RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Plane which dropped off Hasina to India returns home
August 06, 2024  14:39
image
The C-130J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force carrying seven military personnel has landed at a Bangladeshi air base after flying over from India. The aircraft was monitored all along its flight path over India by security agencies, defence sources told ANI. 

 Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh Air Force's C-130J took off from the Hindon Air Force base at around 9 am IST, according to sources. It is important to note that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not on board the C-130 J transport aircraft which took off today from the Hindon air base.

 Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later. 

 Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'They Wanted To Cover Up Their Bloodied Hands'
'They Wanted To Cover Up Their Bloodied Hands'

'This was a government that wanted nobody outside Bangladesh to know that they were simply inept and run by a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself.'

Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India
Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India

Hasina was set to travel to London from India but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation, they said.

PV inventory surges even as auto retail sales rise
PV inventory surges even as auto retail sales rise

Automobile (auto) retail sales in India grew by an impressive 14 per cent in July compared to the same period last year, driven by a surge in the rural economy, good product availability, and product launches. While passenger vehicles...

A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!
A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!

Brazil's Alexandre makes Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold

Mesmerising Mukti!
Mesmerising Mukti!

She rarely has an unglamorous moment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances