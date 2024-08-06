Plane which dropped off Hasina to India returns home





Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh Air Force's C-130J took off from the Hindon Air Force base at around 9 am IST, according to sources. It is important to note that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not on board the C-130 J transport aircraft which took off today from the Hindon air base.





Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.





Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.

The C-130J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force carrying seven military personnel has landed at a Bangladeshi air base after flying over from India. The aircraft was monitored all along its flight path over India by security agencies, defence sources told ANI.