Only Modi can save Bangladesh minorities: BJP MP





He further emphasised that action must be taken soon to safeguard the interests of the minorities in Bangladesh.





"Planned attacks are happening against the minorities in Bangladesh. Their properties are looted. The military has got support in there. This will become a threat to our country in the future. Our Prime Minister Naredra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the initiative to provide minorities with citizenship, then, it is their responsibility to protect them now. Action must be taken soon. Only PM Modi can deal with this kind of situation and save them," the BJP MP said on Tuesday.





"I am speaking as a member of the Hindu Bengal unit. I don't care about whosoever forms the government in Bangladesh. My only concern is that no damage must be caused to the lives and properties of the minorities," he highlighted.





The political situation in Bangladesh remains volatile following Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid escalating protests. These demonstrations, largely driven by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, have evolved into broader anti-government protests.





Recent clashes in Dhaka have resulted in at least 135 fatalities, including 14 police officers, with hundreds more injured, according to local media outlets.





Following her resignation, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening. It is unclear whether she will stay in Delhi or travel to another location, with some reports suggesting she might proceed to London.

