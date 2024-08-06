RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nobel laureate Yunus head of interim B'desh govt
August 06, 2024  23:59
Just In: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as head of Bangladesh's interim government, says President's Press Secretary.
Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat
Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik has lauded Vinesh Phogat for becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.

C S Setty appointed new SBI chairman for 3 years
The government on Tuesday appointed C S Setty as chairman of the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) for a period of three years. Setty, currently senior most MD of the bank, will replace incumbent chairman Dinesh Kumar...

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 7, 2024
Following is India's schedule on Wednesday, Day 12 of competition at the Paris Olympics.

Bangladesh ex-foreign minister on way to India detained at Dhaka airport
Mahmud went to Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to "catch a flight en route to Delhi," an Airport Aviation Security official was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

Realty transactions: Calculate tax either at 12.5% without indexation or 20% with indexation
The government on Tuesday proposed a relief to taxpayers with respect to capital gain tax on real estate properties by giving them the option to choose between 20 per cent and 12.5 per cent tax rates.

