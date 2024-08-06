LIVE! BSF asks troops to go on alert on Bangladesh border





The border force has also asked all its units to "maintain an alert posture" all along the front that runs across West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).





BSF director general (acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary continued his border tour for the second day as he visited the Petrapole land port station, the largest such facility in South Asia located at a distance of about 80 km from Kolkata.





The DG was accompanied by senior officers of the South Bengal Frontier of the force headquartered at Kolkata.





"The DG was informed about the available troop strength at the border posts and other procedures being undertaken to ensure that no illegal person crosses over this border, given the current developments in Bangladesh," a senior officer said.





"It was directed to all the field commanders that the sanctity of the front should be maintained and instances of infiltration, cross-border crimes and smuggling should be dealt with strictly," the officer said.





He said the situation along the India-Bangladesh border is normal and added that the villagers and locals along the border areas in the five states have been asked to not undertake any unnecessary movement, especially during night. -- PTI

