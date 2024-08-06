Lesson for every dictator: Farooq on Bangladesh





"There is extreme interest there. Their economy is bad, their internal situation is also not good. The students started a movement that no one could control, neither their Army nor anyone else, so this is a lesson. Not only for Bangladesh but for every dictator. There comes a time when the patience of the people is over and that is what happened," Farooq Abdullah said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.





"There (in Bangladesh) was a feeling that a voice should be raised against the oppression being done on Muslims in the world. If she (Sheikh Hasina) did not run from there, she would have been killed too," he added.





The political situation in Bangladesh remains volatile following Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid escalating protests. These demonstrations, largely driven by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, have evolved into broader anti-government protests.





Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired an all-party meeting in Delhi to brief about the situation in Bangladesh.





The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, HD Kumaraswamy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, opposition MPs KC Venugopal, and Supriya Sule among others.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that the ongoing situation in Bangladesh is a "lesson for every dictator" and added that there comes a time when people run out of patience which was witnessed in Bangladesh.