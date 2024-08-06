RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
K'taka minister says glitch resolved, Gruha Lakshmi scheme to resume
August 06, 2024  19:40
image
Karnataka women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme would start receiving the money from Tuesday. 

Gruha Lakshmi scheme offers Rs 2,000 to the women head of families belonging to the economically weaker section. 

The guarantee, which was one of the key promises of the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections last year, was launched on August 30, 2023, in Mysuru. 

Addressing a public gathering at Mandya during the Congress' show of strength against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal-Secular march against MUDA alternative site scam, Hebbalkar said some women had complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that they were not getting the money for the past two months. 

"Due to some technical glitch, we could not transfer money into the bank accounts of women for the months of June and July. It will happen from today," Hebbalkar told the cheering crowd. 

She said the Congress party fulfils the promises it made. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladesh unrest: Temples, houses attacked; 2 Hindu leaders killed
Bangladesh unrest: Temples, houses attacked; 2 Hindu leaders killed

According to the available information, two Hindu leaders, who were incidentally leaders of Hasina's Awami League party, were killed in north-western Sirajganj and Rangpur, Debnath said, adding that the Council was still gathering more...

'I want to set an example for other Indian athletes': Neeraj Chopra
'I want to set an example for other Indian athletes': Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the favourite with a single throw on Tuesday, launching his Olympic title defence with 89.34 metres in qualification.

Was apology published in newspapers? SC asks IMA chief
Was apology published in newspapers? SC asks IMA chief

The court also observed that the apology needs to be published in the newspapers by Asokan personally and not from the funds of the IMA.

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota guv as running mate
Kamala Harris picks Minnesota guv as running mate

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, has formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination becoming the first Indian-American to win the nomination from a major political party, and chose...

'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing

Later in the evening, Vinesh will face Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the last-four stage. A win will assure her of at least a silver while a loss will take her into the bronze medal playoff.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances