Kamal Haasan won't host 'Bigg Boss Tamil 8,' shares emotional note with fans
August 06, 2024  18:43
image
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced that he will not be hosting the upcoming eighth season of 'Bigg Boss Tamil'. 

Taking to his X account, Haasan shared that he needs to step away from the show due to prior commitments in cinema. In his statement, he wrote, "Dear Viewers, With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil." 

He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience, saying, "I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India." 

Reflecting on his experience, Haasan added, "Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success (sic)." -- ANI
