Jaishankar to address Parliament on B'desh today





Birla informed the House after Question Hour concluded that Jaishankar will make a suo moto statement at 3.30 pm in Lok Sabha.





Jaishankar will also make a statement regarding the situation in Bangladesh at 2:30 pm in Rajya Sabha.





The External Affairs Minister earlier today chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country.





He also spoke about how Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had moved to India and how India would take care of the Bangladeshi leader, sources from the all-party meeting told ANI.





Jaishankar said that Sheikh Hasina is in India and the Indian government wants to give her time to let the Indian government know what her future course of action would be.

