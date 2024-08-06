ISRO likely to launch Earth Observation Satellite-8 on Aug 15

ISRO likely to launch Earth Observation Satellite-8 on Aug 15August 06, 2024 21:35
The Earth Observation Satellite-8 is likely to be launched on August 15, ISRO sources said on Tuesday.
The EOS-8 will be launched by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3, it said.
"Most likely it will be launched on August 15 (Independence Day) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh," sources said.
The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO said in a statement.
Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, EOS-08 carries three payloads: Electro Optical Infrared Payload, Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload, and SiC UV Dosimeter.
The EOIR payload is designed to capture images in the Mid-Wave IR and Long-Wave IR bands, both during the day and night, for applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity observation, and industrial and power plant disaster monitoring. -- PTI
