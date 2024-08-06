RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian mission in UK issues safety advisory amid violent clashes
August 06, 2024  14:56
image
The High Commission of India in London on Tuesday issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals to stay vigilant and exercise due caution amid ongoing violent clashes which have targeted immigrants and asylum-seekers in parts of the UK since last week. 

 The advisory posted on the social media channels of the Indian mission also provides emergency contact information for anyone in need of urgent assistance.

 It comes a week after the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, north-west England, and incorrect social media claims over the UK-born suspect's asylum-seeker status. 

"Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation, reads the message entitled Advisory for Indian Citizens Visiting the UK.' Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. 

"It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," it added. The contact provided for India House at Aldwych, London, in case of an emergency is: +44-2078369147 and inf.london@mea.gov.in.

 Birmingham in the north and Plymouth in southern England witnessed the latest scenes of clashes between two sets of protesters overnight on Monday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'They Wanted To Cover Up Their Bloodied Hands'
'They Wanted To Cover Up Their Bloodied Hands'

'This was a government that wanted nobody outside Bangladesh to know that they were simply inept and run by a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself.'

Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India
Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India

Hasina was set to travel to London from India but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation, they said.

PV inventory surges even as auto retail sales rise
PV inventory surges even as auto retail sales rise

Automobile (auto) retail sales in India grew by an impressive 14 per cent in July compared to the same period last year, driven by a surge in the rural economy, good product availability, and product launches. While passenger vehicles...

A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!
A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!

Brazil's Alexandre makes Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold

Mesmerising Mukti!
Mesmerising Mukti!

She rarely has an unglamorous moment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances