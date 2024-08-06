RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hasina's plane takes off from Hindon air base
August 06, 2024  10:23
image
The C-130J transport of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon air base in the morning today around 9 am and is moving towards its next destination. Indian security agencies are monitoring it closely, sources told news agency ANI. The plane is likely headed to London, say unconfirmed reports.

Yesterday, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's jet landed at the Hindon air base around 5.45 pm, where she was greeted by national security advisor Ajit Doval who held an hour long meeting with her and the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action also came up for discussion.

The NSA then left the airbase in the evening to brief a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Your Tax Questions Answered
Your Tax Questions Answered

rediffGURU T S Khurana answers readers' personal income tax queries.

Sharvari Turns Her Beast Mode On
Sharvari Turns Her Beast Mode On

Sophie's Monday blues... Shraddha goes for red... Aditi loves pink...

B'desh crisis: 'India will have to be very vigilant on border'
B'desh crisis: 'India will have to be very vigilant on border'

'Everyone in Dhaka today is aware that that they need good relations, normal relations with India, but the question... but it's premature to think about that now, right now it is a crisis moment'

Beyond the Court: Sindhu, Marin's Special Bond
Beyond the Court: Sindhu, Marin's Special Bond

'Despite their contrasting playing styles -- Sindhu's calm demeanour versus Marin's fiery intensity -- the two aces share an undeniable bond. Their mutual respect for each other's abilities is evident in their interactions off the court.'

Why RBI Flagged Small Loans As Risky
Why RBI Flagged Small Loans As Risky

In FY24, loans given out by such firms had topped a whopping Rs 146,517 crore, up by 49 per cent year-on-year and spread over 10.19 million accounts (up 35 per cent).

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances