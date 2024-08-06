Hasina's plane takes off from Hindon air base





Yesterday, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's jet landed at the Hindon air base around 5.45 pm, where she was greeted by national security advisor Ajit Doval who held an hour long meeting with her and the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action also came up for discussion.





The NSA then left the airbase in the evening to brief a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday.

The C-130J transport of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon air base in the morning today around 9 am and is moving towards its next destination. Indian security agencies are monitoring it closely, sources told news agency ANI. The plane is likely headed to London, say unconfirmed reports.