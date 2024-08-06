Hasina was told to pack-up & leave Dhaka in 45 mins





The IGP then said, the situation has reached a point where even the police will no longer be able to hold on to such a stern stance.





The top officials tried to explain to her that it will no longer be possible for the situation to be controlled by force. But Sheikh Hasina was unwilling to accept that. The officials then spoke to Sheikh Rehana in a separate room. They explained the situation to her and asked her to convince Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Rehana then talked to Sheikh Hasina, but she was determined to hold on to power. Then at one point, one of the top officers called Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was abroad.





Joy then spoke over phone to his mother. After that Sheikh Hasina agreed to resign. She then wanted to record a speech addressed to the nation.By then intelligence reports had come in that huge numbers of students had started their march from Shahbagh and Uttara.





Given the distance, it was estimated that it would take 45 minutes for the demonstrators to reach Ganabhaban from Shahbagh. There may not be enough time to record a speech.





Taking that into consideration, Sheikh Hasina was not given time to record any speech but to get prepared to leave within 45 minutes.





After that Sheikh Hasina and sister Sheikh Rehana came to the helipad of the old airport in Tejgaon. Some luggage of theirs was loaded and they then went to Bangabhaban.





Sheikh Hasina carried out her resignation formalities there and at around 2:30 pm Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister left by military helicopter for India.

At one point Sheikh Hasina said, indicating the IGP, they (the police) are doing well, reports the Dhaka-based newspaper, Prothom Alo.