Hasina in shock, govt giving her time: Jaishankar
August 06, 2024  12:55
Pic: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Pic: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told an all-party meeting that India has assured help to former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived at the Hindon Air Base on Monday evening, and given her time to decide the future course of action, sources said. 

Briefing political party leaders in Parliament House, Jaishankar said India has spoken to the Bangladesh Army Chief to ensure the safety of over 10,000 Indian students in that country, the sources said. 

Replying to questions from various leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the minister did not rule out the role of foreign governments in the unrest in the country but emphasised that the situation was too fluid, and the government has been keeping a watch on the evolving situation, they said. 

 At the meeting, Gandhi asked if foreign governments might be involved in fuelling the crisis there. Jaishankar said that households and properties belonging to minorities were targeted by protestors in the neighbouring country. 

 Noting that it has been not even 24 hours since Hasina arrived in India, he said she is in a state of shock and the government is giving her time to recover before it speaks to her over various issues, including her future plans, the sources said. 

 Various leaders, including Gandhi, conveyed their full cooperation to the government on the issue. YSR Congress leader V Vijaysai Reddy said his party supports the government in the interest of the country. 

 "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting. 

 Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said the government had briefed an all-party meeting on the situation in Bangladesh. 

 "Congress party is fully with the government as far as national security and national interest are concerned," Chidambaram told PTI. However, he was not present at the meeting. Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Hasina to quit and flee.


Image: People vandalise the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka. 
