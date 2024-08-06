RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt calls all-party meeting on Bangladesh issue
August 06, 2024  09:54
The government has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday on the Bangladesh issue, sources said. The meeting will be held at Parliament House at around 10 am, they added. 

 The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee. She has arrived in India on her way to London, diplomatic sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday. PTI
