CPI MP requests Modi to visit landslides-hit Wayanad





In a letter to Modi, Sandosh Kumar says, 'Landslides have resulted in complete villages being washed away and relief and rehabilitation of those displaced, in a sustainable manner, will be a long-drawn challenge. The sorrows of the people in this region are immense, as I have seen for the last 4 days.





'While Kerala are receiving support and solidarity during this critical period from all over, your visit to the affected region, as head of the Union is also of need.'





Modi's visit to the region to see the devastation first-hand, the MP feels, 'may be of help for the people of the region', including declaring the Wayanad landslides as a 'calamity of severe nature'.





Will the prime minister oblige?

CPI Rajya Sabha member Sandosh Kumar P has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit the landslides-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.