RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CPI MP requests Modi to visit landslides-hit Wayanad
August 06, 2024  20:45
CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P
CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P
CPI Rajya Sabha member Sandosh Kumar P has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit the landslides-hit Wayanad district of Kerala. 

In a letter to Modi, Sandosh Kumar says, 'Landslides have resulted in complete villages being washed away and relief and rehabilitation of those displaced, in a sustainable manner, will be a long-drawn challenge. The sorrows of the people in this region are immense, as I have seen for the last 4 days. 

'While Kerala are receiving support and solidarity during this critical period from all over, your visit to the affected region, as head of the Union is also of need.' 

Modi's visit to the region to see the devastation first-hand, the MP feels, 'may be of help for the people of the region', including declaring the Wayanad landslides as a 'calamity of severe nature'. 

Will the prime minister oblige?
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Well done, Vinesh! India is proud of you'
'Well done, Vinesh! India is proud of you'

And her indomitable spirit was saluted as she received support from all quarters on social media after storming into the women's 50 kg freestyle semis, on Tuesday.

If Sheikh Hasina wishes to stay in India ...: Ex-envoy
If Sheikh Hasina wishes to stay in India ...: Ex-envoy

The veteran diplomat said Hasina has stayed in India before after the assassination of her father and Bangladesh independence hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who later became the country's prime minister. Rahman was assassinated in August 1975.

Hockey: Netherlands thrash Spain, qualify for final
Hockey: Netherlands thrash Spain, qualify for final

Top-ranked Netherlands reached the men's hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday with a much more comfortable 4-0 win over Spain than in the pool stage

'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing

Later in the evening, Vinesh will face Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the last-four stage. A win will assure her of at least a silver while a loss will take her into the bronze medal playoff.

'She will fulfil my dream of an Olympic gold medal'
'She will fulfil my dream of an Olympic gold medal'

Mahavir said he had advised her niece on the playing strategy against her strong rivals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances