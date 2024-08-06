Cost of veg thali jumps by 11%, non-veg thali rises 6% in July





The cost of a representative home-cooked veg thali in July decreased by 4 per cent, while the cost of the non-veg thali saw a more substantial decline of 9 per cent.





The reduction in the cost of the veg thali year-over-year was mainly due to a dramatic 40 per cent drop in tomato prices, which had reached Rs 110 per kg in July 2023. Last year's high prices were due to flash floods that disrupted supply from northern states and pest infestations affecting crops in Karnataka.

Inflation is now hurting your thalis. The cost of vegetarian thalis increased by 11 per cent while non-vegetarian thalis saw a rise of 6 per cent in July on a month-over-month basis, according to estimates from CRISIL MI&A Research. On a year-over-year basis, the scenario differs.