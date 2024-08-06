RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cost of veg thali jumps by 11%, non-veg thali rises 6% in July
August 06, 2024  14:25
image
Inflation is now hurting your thalis. The cost of vegetarian thalis increased by 11 per cent while non-vegetarian thalis saw a rise of 6 per cent in July on a month-over-month basis, according to estimates from CRISIL MI&A Research. On a year-over-year basis, the scenario differs. 

The cost of a representative home-cooked veg thali in July decreased by 4 per cent, while the cost of the non-veg thali saw a more substantial decline of 9 per cent.

The reduction in the cost of the veg thali year-over-year was mainly due to a dramatic 40 per cent drop in tomato prices, which had reached Rs 110 per kg in July 2023. Last year's high prices were due to flash floods that disrupted supply from northern states and pest infestations affecting crops in Karnataka.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'They Wanted To Cover Up Their Bloodied Hands'
'They Wanted To Cover Up Their Bloodied Hands'

'This was a government that wanted nobody outside Bangladesh to know that they were simply inept and run by a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself.'

Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India
Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India

Hasina was set to travel to London from India but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation, they said.

PV inventory surges even as auto retail sales rise
PV inventory surges even as auto retail sales rise

Automobile (auto) retail sales in India grew by an impressive 14 per cent in July compared to the same period last year, driven by a surge in the rural economy, good product availability, and product launches. While passenger vehicles...

A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!
A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!

Brazil's Alexandre makes Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold

Mesmerising Mukti!
Mesmerising Mukti!

She rarely has an unglamorous moment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances