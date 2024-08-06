Bharat original motherland of...: Kangana on B'desh crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday said it is a matter of honour that Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina "feels safe in Bharat" after Hasina resigned as prime minister and landed near Delhi in a military aircraft amid unrest in her country.

Ranaut, a national award-winning actor and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, also said that Muslim countries are not safe "even for Muslims" and criticised those questioning "Hindu Rastra (Hindu nation)".

"Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!!

"No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya," the 38-year-old MP, who has often courted controversies with her remarks, said in a post on X.

Hasina on Monday fled the country in a military aircraft amid massive violent protests with the army stepping in to fill the power vacuum. She landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi as part of her plan to leave for London, diplomatic sources said.