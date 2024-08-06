RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bangladesh: Rioters loot, set afire police stations
August 06, 2024  09:39
Miscreants attacked, vandalised and set fire to at least six police stations in Chittagong, looting weapons, bullets and various equipment. In addition, Awami League leaders and activists' homes and officers were targeted, Dhaka Tribune reported. 

 After the report of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, agitated crowds have taken to the streets in celebration. Later, police stations in Chandgaon, Patenga, EPZ, Kotowali, Akbar Shah, and Pahartali under the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) were attacked, vandalised, and set on fire.

 During these assaults, police weapons, ammunition, and other equipment were looted. Several police personnel suffered injuries in the attacks, according to a Dhaka Tribune report. 

 Around 5 pm (local time), attackers tried to breach the main gate of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police Lines in Dampara. In response, police personnel fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the attackers. Hundreds of people then gathered in front of the main gate of the Dampara Police Lines, trying to attack and enter forcibly. 

Police asked the crowd to leave. However, the agitated crowd started pelting bricks at the police commissioner's office. In another incident, Chittagong Central Jail in the Laldighi area was also attacked. Prison guards fired from inside to disperse the miscreants. 

Around 5 pm (local time), the Chittagong District Police Lines in the Chotopul area of Halishahar were also targeted. 

 Meanwhile, the residence of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was targeted and set on fire after reports of the government's fall. Jubo League leader Helal Akbar Babar's house was also attacked, according to Dhaka Tribune report. CCC ward number 10 Councilor Nichar Uddin Manju's house came under attack. He went to the roof of his house and apologised to the attackers. 

Following this, the attackers ransacked his residence and left. The office of city Awami League vice-president Altaf Hossain Bachchu was also vandalised and a party office at Darul Fazal Market from the Newmarket intersection was also set on fire. 

 Miscreants then set ablaze Member of Parliament for Raojan, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury's residence at Patharghata, behind Kotwali police station at around 5 pm (local time). People from all walks of life marched towards Chittagong, distributing sweets in celebration. After reports surfaced that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangladesh, people took to the streets to celebrate, Dhaka Tribune reported. 

 A joyous procession began at 3 pm (local time), spreading through Muradpur, Agrabad, Dewanhat, Chowkbazar, GEC, Sholshahar, Kazir Dewri, Jamalkhan, Bahaddarhat, and every part of the city, the report said. Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests.

 The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests. At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported. Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka. 

 It is not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets in Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.
