Bangladesh president dissolves parliament
August 06, 2024  15:53
image
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the parliament, a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government. 

 "The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staff of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," the Daily Star newspaper reported, citing a statement issued by his office.

 It also said BNP Chairperson and former premier Khaleda Zia was freed. Moreover, the process to release those arrested between July 1 to August has started, and many have already been released, it added. The president's move to dissolve the parliament cleared the way for new elections. PTI
