Awami League offices, leaders' homes, hotel ablaze





Shahin Chakladar, general secretary of Jashore district Awami League, owned the hotel targeted by arsonists. Deputy Commissioner Abrarul Islam confirmed the news of the arson attack.





Two of the deceased were identified as Sejan Hossain (19) and Chayan (20).





Harun-or-Rashid, a staffer at Jashore General Hospital, said that at least 84 people were undergoing treatment there, the majority of whom are students. Thousands of people were celebrating the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at various places in the town.





During the celebrations, some people set ablaze the Jabir Hotel in the Chittarmore area and vandalised its furniture.





In addition, the district Awami League office and the houses of three Awami League leaders were attacked in Sharsha and Benapole areas. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets in Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.





Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, miscreants vandalized and set fire to Narail-2 constituency MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's residence on Monday.





In addition, they set ablaze the District Awami League office and vandalised District Awami League President Subash Chandra Bose's houses, Dhaka Tribune reported.

At least eight people were killed and 84 others were wounded on Monday after unidentified arsonists set fire to a residential hotel in Bangladesh's Jessore, Dhaka Tribune reported.