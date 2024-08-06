RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns
August 06, 2024  19:59
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Amazon India head and country manager Manish Tiwary has resigned, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday. 

Tiwary will continue with Amazon until October to help ensure a smooth transition. 

"Manish Tiwary, country manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Manish's leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon.in the preferred marketplace in India," Amazon India statement said. 

It further said that Amit Agarwal, senior vice president India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.in team. 

India is an important priority for the company, Amazon emphasised. 

"We are excited by the momentum and business results we have already achieved, and we are even more optimistic about the significant opportunities ahead to innovate on behalf of our customers and digitally transform lives and livelihoods," the statement said. 

The company further added: "Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.in team, guiding its strong bench of leaders to deliver on this opportunity". -- PTI
