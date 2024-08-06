RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air India, IndiGo, Vistara pause Bangladesh flights
August 06, 2024  12:10
Air India on Tuesday cancelled morning flight to Dhaka from the national capital amid massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh. The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee. IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, two officials said. 

 Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. An airline official on Tuesday said Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital. As per schedule, the airline is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi. "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. 

 "We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson had said in a statement on Monday. PTI
