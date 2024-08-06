RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


66 cases of Zika virus infection found in Pune city since June
August 06, 2024  22:29
File image
At least 66 cases of Zika virus infection have been reported in Pune city in the last two months, civic officials said on Tuesday. 

Four of these patients died, but the cause in each case was not the Zika infection, a senior health official said. 

Those infected also included 26 pregnant women but most of them are in good health, an official statement said. 

The first case of Zika virus infection in the city this year was reported on June 20 when a 46-year-old doctor in the Erandwane area tested positive. 

Subsequently, his 15-year-old daughter too tested positive for the infection. 

"The 66 cases include four deaths, but these deaths were not due to Zika but comorbidities the patients were suffering from....such as cardiac issues, liver ailments, old age. Their reports came positive for the virus from the NIV (National Institute of Virology) after death," the health department official said. 

These four patients were aged between 68 and 78. 

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department would, nonetheless, send their reports to the death audit committee of the Maharashtra government, the official added. -- PTI
