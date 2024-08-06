19000 Indians in B'desh, most students back: EAM





External Affairs minister S Jaishankar told Parliament today that Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman addressed the nation on August 5 and spoke about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government. "We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students, however, have already returned to India in the month of July," the external affairs minister said.





In terms of India's diplomatic presence, in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, it has assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet, he informed both the Houses.





"It is our expectation that the host government will provide the required security protection for these establishments. We look forward to their normal functioning once the situation stabilizes," Jaishankar said.





He said India is also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being, he said.





"We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation," Jaishankar said. In the last 24 hours, India has also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka, he added.





He sought the understanding and support of the House in regard to sensitive issues regarding an important neighbour on which "there has always been strong national consensus".





Jaishankar said India-Bangladesh relations have been exceptionally close for many decades, over many governments. Concern about recent violence and instability there is shared across the political spectrum, he noted.









Image: People stand near vandalised cars at a police station in Bangladesh.

India is monitoring the situation of minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions, the government said on Tuesday.