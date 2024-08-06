RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 killed, 9 injured in boiler blast at factory in Nagpur
August 06, 2024  20:34
File image
A worker was killed and nine others were injured when a boiler exploded at a cement blocks manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said. 

The incident took place at around 3.30 am at Shreeji Blocks Pvt Ltd company located in Zullar village under Mouda taluka, around 50 km from in Nagpur, when the victims were engaged in routine work, they said. 

Nandkishore Ramkrishna Karande (40), a crane operator at the company and resident of Zullar, died on the spot, the Mouda police said. 

Nine other workers were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in hospital, the police said. 

Six houses located near the unit were badly damaged and three goats were also killed in the incident, they said. 

Forensic personnel and a team of industry experts reached the site to find out the cause of the incident, an official said. 

The company, in a press release, announced Rs 30 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. 

The injured workers were from Zullar, Wadoda and Ranmangali villages, according to the police. -- PTI
