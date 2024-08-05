RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US team at Doha 2024 World Aquatics performs to...
August 05, 2024  14:20
image
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Monday said he feels blessed after he came across an old video of the US artistic swimming team performing to the musical theme of his 1999 hit film "Taal". 

 According to Ghai's X post, the US team performed to the film's score, composed by AR Rahman, at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships in February. The 79-year-old director said it's rare for the music of a Hindi film to become this "iconic". 

 "RARELY IT HAPPENS WHEN A HINDI FILM THEME MUSIC LIKE TAAL' BECOMES ICONIC. It was seen At world Aquatics DOHA 2024 which inspired USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on music of TAAL. I feel blessed .. thank you all," Ghai wrote as he shared a link to a news story.

 The title song of "Taal" was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The track was penned by Anand Bakshi. The musical romance drama starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Capital Gains Tax Changes May Impact Investment Behaviour'
'Capital Gains Tax Changes May Impact Investment Behaviour'

'Volumes in F&O trading had gone up rapidly and, in a way, the increase in STT on F&O will protect investor interest.'

'She Was Far Funnier Than Sajid And Me'
'She Was Far Funnier Than Sajid And Me'

Days after her mother Menka Irani passed away, Farah Khan took to Instagram to share her feelings in a poignant post.

What Message Will The J&K Polls Have For India?
What Message Will The J&K Polls Have For India?

'With all outlets of public expression virtually choked for the last five years, suppressed anger and frustration is looking for an opening via the ballot box.' 'There is no escape from the inevitability of the 'Engineer Rashid' factor...

India's services sector growth eases slightly in July
India's services sector growth eases slightly in July

India's services sector growth recorded another month of robust expansion in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in June, largely supported by robust demand conditions and investment in technology, a monthly survey said on...

Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance
Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances