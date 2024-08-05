UK hit by worst riots in years; hotels used to house asylum seekers attacked





The stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport, northwest England, earlier this week catalyzed the violence, according to CNN.





To incite anti-Muslim and anti-immigration demonstrations, the far right has exploited and disseminated a surge of misinformation, including unfounded allegations that the assailant was an immigrant.





The suspect was born in Britain, according to police. CNN geolocated footage shows demonstrators attacking and burning two Holiday Inns in northern England on Sunday: one in Rotherham and one in Tamworth, which had previously been criticised by a local lawmaker for hosting asylum seekers.





Local officials said that demonstrators in Tamworth injured one police officer by throwing projectiles, smashing windows, and starting fires.





Meanwhile, police in Rotherham reported that demonstrators broke windows, flung wooden planks, attacked policemen with fire extinguishers and set fire to other objects in an attempt to enter the premises. Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said in a statement that the hotel in Rotherham was at the time "full of terrified residents and staff," according to CNN. The UK's minister of police has stated that far-right rioters who have caused disturbances will be dealt with "nick them quick," but he has also stated that the army is not necessary.





Just weeks after taking office, Keir Starmer's Labour government faces a formidable battle from the violent upheaval, which is the worst since the 2011 riots. In reaction to recent attacks, the UK Home Office declared on Sunday that mosques would receive "greater protection with new emergency security" in the country.

