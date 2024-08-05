RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uddhav heads to Delhi for 3 days, will meet...
August 05, 2024  11:58
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Delhi on Tuesday for three days.

During his three-day-long visit to the national capital, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is likely to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc.

On Uddhav Thackeray's to visit Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister will visit the national capital with Aaditya Thackeray.

"Shivsena Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Delhi from August 6 to August 9. He will be accompanied by Yuvasena chief Aaditya Thackeray ji. He will meet some leaders in Delhi, and in those meetings, he will meet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and some other people," Raut said, addressing a press conference.

He further said that Uddhav Thackeray will also meet TMC, AAP, and Samajwadi party leaders in Delhi.

"Our national President will be in Delhi for three days so there will be meetings and discussions on many issues. Some other party MPs of Maharashtra have also expressed their wish to meet him during his Delhi visit, so we will be organising that too. After the successful Lok Sabha Results, the national president is going to Delhi for the time," he added.
