Uddhav heads to Delhi for 3 days, will meet...

"Shivsena Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Delhi from August 6 to August 9. He will be accompanied by Yuvasena chief Aaditya Thackeray ji. He will meet some leaders in Delhi, and in those meetings, he will meet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and some other people," Raut said, addressing a press conference.





He further said that Uddhav Thackeray will also meet TMC, AAP, and Samajwadi party leaders in Delhi.





"Our national President will be in Delhi for three days so there will be meetings and discussions on many issues. Some other party MPs of Maharashtra have also expressed their wish to meet him during his Delhi visit, so we will be organising that too. After the successful Lok Sabha Results, the national president is going to Delhi for the time," he added.

