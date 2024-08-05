Top MP officials transferred after children's death





The transfer orders were issued late at night.





As per the late-night order, Sagar collector Deepak Arya was transferred to the state secretariat in Bhopal as deputy secretary.





Sandeep GR (2013 batch), who is currently working as Chhattarpur collector, is posted as the new collector of Sagar in place of Arya, the official said.





The chief minister also ordered the transfer of Sagar sub-divisional magistrate.





The government transferred Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari (IPS 2013) as well and posted him as assistant inspector general (AIG) at police headquarters in Bhopal.





Vikas Kumar Sahwal (IPS 2014), currently posted as Raisen SP will now be the new SP of Sagar, the official said.





The CM also ordered the suspension, with immediate effect, of Dr Hariom Bansal posted at the Shahpur primary health center on the charges of negligence.





I have directed that the district collector, SP, and SDM (Sagar) be removed from their positions, the CM said in a tweet late on Sunday night.





Nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, were killed and two injured in the wall collapse incident at a religious programme in Shahpur, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat said.





A programme of "Parthiv Shivling Nirman" (making Shivling out of clay) was going on under a tent near the dilapidated house, and a wall collapsed and fell on the tent, local BJP MLA and former minister Gopal Bhargava told reporters.





The children got crushed under the tent and debris, he said.





Collector Arya said the children were sitting under a tent near a temple, and the house wall collapsed due to rain. Two children died on the spot, while seven others succumbed on the way to the hospital or on reaching there, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday night ordered the removal of the Sagar district collector, superintendent of police and sub-divisional magistrate, an official said.