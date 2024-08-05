RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shooter Yusuf Dikec has a question for Musk...
August 05, 2024  11:03
image
Yusuf Dikec, a Turkish silver medalist, who has become a meme for his cool approach to a Olympic win, posts, "Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents? @elonmusk."

His casual attire and seemingly effortless technique during the Paris Olympics have made him the 'cool' figure the internet is raving about, and Elon Musk is not one to miss out on trends. Musk previously shared a meme of Dikec and has now been challenged by the athlete with an intriguing question about his humanoid robots' ability to compete in the Olympics.


TOP STORIES

Rohit Sharma notched up another milestone in his career as he became only the second opener to go past the landmark of 300 sixes in One-Day Internationals.

Just when things started looking good in theatres with Bad Newz, last week's twin releases -- Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh -- have proved to be party-poopers.

'I believe one should never disrespect their elders but if the person does not know how to talk to people, then I am sorry, I cannot take it.'

As the United Kingdom struggles with the greatest social unrest it has seen in years, rioters on Sunday set fire to and broke into hotels designed to house asylum seekers in northern England.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Maruti and Reliance Industries were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever were trading in the positive territory.

