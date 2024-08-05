Shooter Yusuf Dikec has a question for Musk...





His casual attire and seemingly effortless technique during the Paris Olympics have made him the 'cool' figure the internet is raving about, and Elon Musk is not one to miss out on trends. Musk previously shared a meme of Dikec and has now been challenged by the athlete with an intriguing question about his humanoid robots' ability to compete in the Olympics.









Yusuf Dikec, a Turkish silver medalist, who has become a meme for his cool approach to a Olympic win, posts, "Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents? @elonmusk."