Shinde to visit Pune today, orange alert in city
August 05, 2024  08:18
Pune's Mutha river in spate
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit flood-affected areas of Pune on Monday, according to the sources. He will meet the district administration and other agencies engaged in disaster relief, the sources added. 

The city has been experiencing persistent heavy rain for the past few days. 

In response to incessant rainfall in Pune and the release of excess water from the Khadakwasla Dam, the Indian Army carried out relief work in the Ekta Nagar area on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the India meteorological department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Pune on Monday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to moderate rain in plains". 

The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to moderate rainfall in the plains for August 6, while moderate rainfall for August 7.
