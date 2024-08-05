RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sheikh Hasina's father's statue toppled in Dhaka
August 05, 2024  16:46
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
From the BBC: One demonstrator has told the BBC that a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Ganabhaban -- the prime minister's official residence -- is being demolished by protestors.

He was Sheikh Hasina's father and an independence movement leader.

Sayem Faruk tells the BBC that the scenes are reminiscent of Saddam Hussein's statue being taken down in Iraq in 2003. He says people are attacking the statue.

Some personal cars of ministers abandoned in the area are also being damaged by the crowd, while other people are climbing on top of armoured vehicles, Faruk says.

He adds that army troops on the streets seem relieved by Hasina's departure.

Image: People shake hands with army personnel in Dhaka after Sheikh Hasina resigns.
