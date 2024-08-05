RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sheikh Hasina to be moved to safe location
August 05, 2024  20:17
Bangladeshi ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina/Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
National security advisor Ajit Doval and senior military officials met the Bangladeshi ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh, said sources. 

Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security to her and she is being moved to a safe location, sources added. 

Hasina held discussions with Ajit Doval on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action at the Hindon Air Base. 

Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector, in view of the present developments, said sources. -- ANI
