Sheikh Hasina headed to London: Reports

Sheikh Hasina headed to London: ReportsAugust 05, 2024 17:06
Celebrations on the streets of Dhaka after the PM resigned
Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister following massive anti-government protests, is known to be on her way to London, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, reports from Dhaka said. She is leaving for London, the people cited above said. PTI
