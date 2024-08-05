Sheikh Hasina flees to India, protestors storm home





As per latest reports from Bangladesh local media Sheikh Hasina has left for location in India. There is, however, no official confirmation.





Media outlet ProthomAlo said that Hasina's military chopper, took off from her Bangabhaban the official residence of the Bangladesh president with her at 2:30 (local time) today.





Sheikh Hasina was accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana in the chopper Prothom Alo reported citing sources that claimed that the Bangladesh Prime Minister departed for West Bengal in India by helicopter.





Protesters forced open the gates of Gono Bhaban and entered the premises of the prime minister's residence around 3 pm today, The Daily Star reported.





Thousands of people joined the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement's "March to Dhaka" programme at the Mirpur 10 roundabout and moved towards Farmgate. Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman's who was made to make a televised address has been pushed back Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said as cited by Bangladesh publication The Daily Star.

