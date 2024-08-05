RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Security beefed up at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
August 05, 2024  17:05
image
The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri here in the wake of developments in the neighbouring country, an officer said on Monday. 

 Police have also made tightened security outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in case Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lands in the national capital. 

 Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India. "More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said. More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the 

Hasina government in the last two days. The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's Pahal to run in repechage round for spot in 400m semis
India's Pahal to run in repechage round for spot in 400m semis

Pahal had made direct qualification to Paris Olympics after clocking her personal best of 50.92 seconds in the National Inter-State Championships in June.

Protestors loot PM Hasina's home, smash Mujib statue
Protestors loot PM Hasina's home, smash Mujib statue

Videos on social media showed protesters climbing a statue of Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a 1971 Liberation War hero, in Dhaka and smashing it with hammers.

9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar
9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar

As many as nine Kanwariyas died and several others were injured when their vehicle came in contact with a high-voltage overhead wire in Bihar's Hajipur.

Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba claims house arrest
Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba claims house arrest

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and several other regional party leaders on Monday claimed that they have been placed under house arrest on the fifth anniversary of the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution...

Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance
Coaching centres 'have become death chambers': SC takes suo motu cognisance

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances