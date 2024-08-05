Search, rescue ops underway after cloudburst in Shimla





A catastrophic cloudburst recently struck Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread devastation and destroying different areas of the hill station, including Samej village.





On Monday the Lahual Spiti Police said that due to a flash flood near Zinzing Bar on National Highway 3, the road has been blocked. Restoration is ongoing but all traffic is halted at Sarcha and Sarch till the post is cleared.





Earlier on Sunday, the Kullu-Manali Highway, which was washed away in the cloudburst on August 1, opened only one way for traffic movement.





Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish told ANI, "The National Highway was the most damaged, but it has been restored for a single lane... Nirmand area faced the most loss. There is an update in Bagipul, that two people are missing... Our missing count has gone up to 11 and one body has been recovered. There are 12 people in total. In Bagipul and nearby areas, 20 bridges have been flown away. The Forest Department has done a temporary restoration..."





Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said that around 50 people are feared dead in the affected areas and the official number can only be declared after official confirmation and completion of rescue operations.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway in flood-affected Samej village near Rampur in Shimla district following catastrophic cloudbursts in different areas of Himachal Pradesh.