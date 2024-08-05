RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protestors launch 'Long March to Dhaka', 100 dead
August 05, 2024  09:36
Bangladesh braced for another tense day as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka" on Monday, a day after nearly 100 people died in fierce clashes between demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of the country. 

 The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of Hasina's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the ruling Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists. 

 At least 99 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported. The violence forced authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period. 

 The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has rescheduled their "Long March to Dhaka" to be held on Monday, a day earlier than initially planned. The decision was taken during an urgent meeting amid growing concerns in the country, Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the movement, said in a press release issued on Sunday night. 

"In an urgent decision to review the situation, our 'March to Dhaka' program has been changed from August 6 to August 5. In other words, we are calling on students from all over the country to travel to Dhaka tomorrow (Monday), he said. The final battle has come. It is time to make the final signature of this student citizen uprising. Come to Dhaka to be a part of history. Students will create a new Bangladesh," Asif added, asking the general public to join it. 

 The Awami League's planned mourning procession on Monday has been cancelled due to a curfew. India has advised all its nationals to avoid travelling to Bangladesh until further notice due to ongoing violence.
