Only Rs 138 crore refunded so far out of Rs 25,000 crore to Sahara investors: FM

Only Rs 138 crore refunded so far out of Rs 25,000 crore to Sahara investors: FMAugust 05, 2024 16:16
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said so far only Rs 138.07 crore has been refunded to investors out of the total of over Rs 25,000 crore under the two Sahara schemes.
Replying to a question in the lower house, Sitharaman said so far, the number of claims, was 19,650.
Of those, based on the eligibility criteria, 17,256 claims could be entertained and that resulted in just Rs 138.07 crore.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said repeated attempts through advertisements for public outreach is not yielding results.