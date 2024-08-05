RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Only Rs 138 crore refunded so far out of Rs 25,000 crore to Sahara investors: FM
August 05, 2024  16:16
image
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said so far only Rs 138.07 crore has been refunded to investors out of the total of over Rs 25,000 crore under the two Sahara schemes.

Replying to a question in the lower house, Sitharaman said so far, the number of claims, was 19,650. 

Of those, based on the eligibility criteria, 17,256 claims could be entertained and that resulted in just Rs 138.07 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said repeated attempts through advertisements for public outreach is not yielding results.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief
Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country.

What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50
What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50

If there's one thing the full-of-beans star knows, it's how to stay happy, observes Dinesh Raheja.

Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,223 points; Nifty sinks to 24K
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,223 points; Nifty sinks to 24K

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors slumped over 7 per cent. Adani Ports, Tata Steel, SBI, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Maruti were the other big laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle ended in positive territory.

BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border
BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a 'high alert' across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK
Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK

Violent protests involving hundreds of anti-immigration groups have erupted in towns and cities across England after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport in north west England last week.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances