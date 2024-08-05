RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Night curfew in Meghalaya's border with Bangladesh
August 05, 2024  22:50
Amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as PM, the Meghalaya government imposed a night curfew in the state along the Indo-Bangladesh border from Monday.  

Meghalaya deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that in view of the current situation in Bangladesh, the Meghalaya government had decided to impose night curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh border from Monday night.  

The curfew had been imposed from 6 pm to 6 am on the international border with Bangladesh within 200 meters of the border line inside Indian territory, upon the advice of the Border Security Force.  

Further, Preston had requested the people living on the international border with Bangladesh not to go to the curfew area after 6 pm.  

"Today evening I called an urgent meeting on seeing the situation in Bangladesh. State chief secretary, DGP, and IG of BSF were present in the meeting. Today we decide to impose curfews all along the international border with Bangladesh from tonight. This curfew will be implemented only up to 200 meters inside the Indian territory from the zero point or from the international border pillar from 6 pm to 6 am every day until the situation is improved," Prestone Tynsong said. -- ANI
