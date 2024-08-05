Man held in Kolkata for sending mail threatening to blow up Bihar CM office





Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is not linked with any terror group, though he had claimed in the email that he is associated with Al-Qaeda.





The man, who was arrested in Bowbazar area of Kolkata, will be brought to Patna after obtaining transit remand, senior superintendent of police Patna, Rajeev Mishra said.





The accused Mohd Zahid, the owner of a small shop on BB Ganguly Street, hailed from Bihar's Begusarai district. It is not yet clear why he had sent that threat mail on July 16. -- PTI

The police on Monday arrested a 51-year-old man from Kolkata on the charge of sending an email threatening to blow up the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office in Patna, officials said in Kolkata.