Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express cancelled
August 05, 2024  17:50
The services of Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Tuesday, the Eastern Railway said, citing a message from the authorities concerned in Bangladesh. 

The services of Maitree Express, which has not been operational since July 19, will remain suspended on August 6, the ER said in a statement. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days. 

An interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. 

The operations of the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express have also remained cancelled since July 21 following large-scale violent protests. -- PTI
