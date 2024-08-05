RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jubilant crowds take over streets in Bangladesh
August 05, 2024  16:08
Protestors in Dhaka. Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
From the BBC: Jubilant crowds have taken to the streets in Bangladesh, celebrating the departure of long-term Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Crowds waved flags as some demonstrators danced on top of a parked tank in the capital Dhaka, AFP news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Channel24 broadcast footage of ecstatic protesters breaking into Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, with some waving to the camera as they streamed into the compound.
TOP STORIES

Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief
"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country.

What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50
If there's one thing the full-of-beans star knows, it's how to stay happy, observes Dinesh Raheja.

Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 2,223 points; Nifty sinks to 24K
From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors slumped over 7 per cent. Adani Ports, Tata Steel, SBI, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Maruti were the other big laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle ended in positive territory.

BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a 'high alert' across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK
Violent protests involving hundreds of anti-immigration groups have erupted in towns and cities across England after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport in north west England last week.

