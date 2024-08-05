Jubilant crowds take over streets in Bangladesh





Crowds waved flags as some demonstrators danced on top of a parked tank in the capital Dhaka, AFP news agency reported.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Channel24 broadcast footage of ecstatic protesters breaking into Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, with some waving to the camera as they streamed into the compound.

From the BBC: Jubilant crowds have taken to the streets in Bangladesh, celebrating the departure of long-term Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.