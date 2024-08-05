RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jaishankar meets Modi amid Bangladesh turmoil
August 05, 2024  20:43
File image
File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on her way to London amid turmoil in her country. 

Jaishankar is believed to have briefed Modi about the evolving situation in the neighbouring country but there was no official word on the meeting. 

Hasina, who resigned earlier in the day as Bangladesh prime minister following massive anti-government protests, arrived in India in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force. -- PTI
