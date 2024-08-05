Investors poorer by Rs 9.51 lakh cr as mkts crash





The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 2,401.49 points to 78,580.46 in early trade. Following the sharp decline in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by Rs 9,51,771.37 crore to Rs 4,47,65,174.76 crore (USD 5.35 trillion) during the morning trade.





"The global market is reeling as bears enter with a cocktail of bad news. The fear of a reverse Yen carry trade, following an interest rate hike in Japan, was the initial catalyst. This was compounded by fears of a recession in the USA after extremely poor jobs data, which spooked market sentiment," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.





Indian equity markets are witnessing signs of the first meaningful correction in global markets after an extended bull run, he added.

