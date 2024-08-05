RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Inflation to remain around 5% this fiscal: SBI report
August 05, 2024  09:22
image
The Consumer Price Inflation in India is expected to remain around 5 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 except for September and October month, according to a research report by SBI.

The report also noted that the inflation outlook in India remains a critical focus for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Recent data indicates that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 5.08 per cent in June 2024, driven primarily by higher food and beverage prices.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Difference Between Fawad And Shah Rukh Khan
The Difference Between Fawad And Shah Rukh Khan

'I think because India is a bigger country and Bollywood is such a well-oiled machine, the star thing has become so much bigger than the actor thing.'

Article 370 anniversary: Security beefed up, Amarnath yatra suspended
Article 370 anniversary: Security beefed up, Amarnath yatra suspended

No fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday, officials said.

9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar
9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar

As many as nine Kanwariyas died and several others were injured when their vehicle came in contact with a high-voltage overhead wire in Bihar's Hajipur.

Will Jammu And Kashmir See Assembly Elections In 2024?
Will Jammu And Kashmir See Assembly Elections In 2024?

Although the Supreme Court has mandated the Centre to conduct the polls by the end of September, a spate of terrorist attacks in J&K could cause delays.

ITR Filings Hit Record 72.8 Million
ITR Filings Hit Record 72.8 Million

The platform recorded a peak rate of 917 filings per second on July 17 and 9,367 filings per minute on July 31.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances