Inflation to remain around 5% this fiscal: SBI report

Inflation to remain around 5% this fiscal: SBI reportAugust 05, 2024 09:22
The Consumer Price Inflation in India is expected to remain around 5 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 except for September and October month, according to a research report by SBI.
The report also noted that the inflation outlook in India remains a critical focus for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Recent data indicates that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 5.08 per cent in June 2024, driven primarily by higher food and beverage prices.
