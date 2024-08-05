Indo-Bangla trade 'halted' amid violence in Bangladesh





On Sunday, the Bangladesh government announced a three-day trade holiday, excluding essential services, through a notification.





West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee secretary Ujjal Saha said that due to lack of clearance from Bangladeshi customs at their land ports, export and import activities were stalled in all land ports.





"There had been some movement in the morning, but later it stopped," he said.





Trade was disrupted following violent protests against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh in the last two days.





Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, several news reports said.





However, there was no official confirmation that she left Dhaka.





"The Bangladesh government has called for a three-day total holiday, except for essential services, and hence the Bangladeshi borders are closed for business," Saha said. -- PTI

