RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indo-Bangla trade 'halted' amid violence in Bangladesh
August 05, 2024  19:49
image
Indo-Bangladesh trade has 'halted' this afternoon amid unrest in the neighbouring country due to large-scale protests that resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning on Monday, according to traders. 

On Sunday, the Bangladesh government announced a three-day trade holiday, excluding essential services, through a notification. 

West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee secretary Ujjal Saha said that due to lack of clearance from Bangladeshi customs at their land ports, export and import activities were stalled in all land ports. 

"There had been some movement in the morning, but later it stopped," he said. 

Trade was disrupted following violent protests against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh in the last two days. 

Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, several news reports said. 

However, there was no official confirmation that she left Dhaka. 

"The Bangladesh government has called for a three-day total holiday, except for essential services, and hence the Bangladeshi borders are closed for business," Saha said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh

As news of Hasina's departure spread, hundreds broke into Hasina's residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 100 people in the last two...

Olympics: Biles slips, Italy's D'Amato takes balance beam gold
Olympics: Biles slips, Italy's D'Amato takes balance beam gold

The American, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist and a four-time world champion on the balance beam, finished a disappointing fifth with 13.100.

Is All Well With Vinod Kambli?
Is All Well With Vinod Kambli?

A distressing video has emerged showing the former cricket sensation struggling to walk and requiring assistance from bystanders.

'India Must Not Give Sheikh Hasina Asylum'
'India Must Not Give Sheikh Hasina Asylum'

'At this moment you cannot give her asylum because if you do, then you are directing public anger against India.'

Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting, loses bronze medal match
Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting, loses bronze medal match

Lakshya leaves Paris with the best-ever finish by an Indian shuttler in the men's singles event at the Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances