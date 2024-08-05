RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy security in J-K for anniversary of Art 370 abrogation
August 05, 2024  08:57
Pic: Umar Ganie
Pic: Umar Ganie
Army troops opened fire after noticing the movement of two groups of infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said. 

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said. 

Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu around 1.30 am, the officials said. 

The area was illuminated with flares and put under surveillance through drones with reinforcements mobilised to lay a tight cordon. 

A search operation was launched at first light, they said. 

The Army troops also fired a few rounds on noticing suspicious movement in a forward area in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector in Rajouri district around 12.30 am. 

A search of the area along the LoC is also underway, they added. 

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.
